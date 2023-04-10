EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a week in which he tore up basically every pitcher he faced, UTRGV’s Brandon Pimentel was honored with two major awards on Monday.

A graduate of Socorro High School, Pimentel was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Hitter of the Week on Tuesday.

Collegiate Baseball NATIONAL Player of the Week ✅#WACbsb Hitter of the Week ✅

Homers in 5-straight games ✅



Brandon Pimentel is good at baseball. Congrats!#RISEup #UTRGVhttps://t.co/K7ks4IRYzB — UTRGV Baseball (@UTRGVBaseball) April 10, 2023

Pimentel’s honors were well-deserved. He hit .438/500/1.063 while leading the Vaqueros to a 2-1 week, going 7-for-16 with three home runs, one double, one walk, 11 RBI and six runs scored. Pimentel has now homered in five-straight games, the second UTRGV player to do so in the last two seasons.

or the season, Pimentel is hitting .361, which ranks 12th in the WAC and 183rd in the NCAA, and slugging .630, which ranks seventh in the WAC and 207th in the NCAA.



UTRGV is back in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on ESPN+.