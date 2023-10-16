EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia nearly led the Aggies to a big comeback win over UTEP in 2022. This year, Pavia will look to earn NMSU the win from start to finish.

Pavia led two scoring drives in a 20-13 loss to UTEP at the Sun Bowl in 2022, before fumbling in the red zone with less than 30 seconds left to secure the win for the Miners.

But one year later, Pavia enters the 100th edition of the Battle of I-10 confident and playing as well as he ever has for NMSU (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA). He accounted for over 400 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns in the Aggies’ 27-13 win over Sam Houston last week, en route to winning CUSA Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.

“He’s playing at a good level right now and playing with some confidence,” NMSU head coach Jerry Kill said earlier this week. “You have to let him be himself, but he still has to be coached.”

UTEP (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) will have the same task the last four teams to face NMSU have had: slow down the Aggies’ dual-threat quarterback. In his last four games, Pavia has accounted for 1,254 total yards, 10 total touchdowns (eight passing, two rushing) and just one turnover. Not-so coincidentally, NMSU has won three of those four games.

A poor man’s version of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, Pavia has hurt NMSU opponents with his arm and his legs for two seasons now. His style of play is exciting, but Kill has worked to rein him in some this year, while also allowing him to do what he does best.

“He threw the ball away (vs. Sam Houston), you don’t have to do something fantastic. He did some of that last week and for us, that’s exciting,” Kill said. “You want to eliminate the crucial mistakes.”

Pavia’s surge comes after a scandal involving a video that surfaced a few weeks ago that appears to show Pavia urinating on the University of New Mexico’s practice field. Kill said that Pavia is being punished internally and he was stripped of his title as a team captain for the FIU and Sam Houston games. He also has not been permitted to speak to the media since before the incident surfaced.

Dual-threat quarterbacks have hurt UTEP in the past, most recently Jayden Maiava of UNLV in a 45-28 loss to the Rebels on Sept. 23 at the Sun Bowl. Pavia will likely be the most dynamic quarterback the Miners have faced, other than Jayden de Laura at Arizona.

“When you have a running quarterback, it’s a huge weapon for you. It’ll be an important part of this game for sure and it’s not easy at all,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “It’ll be a big challenge for us to do that. I think they’re playing their best football right now.”

UTEP’s defense piled up eight sacks in its 27-14 win over FIU last Wednesday, the most in a game since 2001. The Miners also have the nation’s leader in solo tackles; linebacker Tyrice Knight has 56 solo tackles and his 82 total tackles ranks third in the country.

They’ll need a defensive line made up of Praise Amaewhule, Maurice Westmoreland and Kanious Vaughn to be as dominant as they were vs. FIU, while Knight cleans up everything else behind them in order to slow down Pavia and a talented group of receivers and running backs at NMSU.

“He’s a terrific player, dynamic, he’ll beat you with the deep ball and on the ground as well so we have to do a good job of keeping him contained,” Amaewhule said.

UTEP and New Mexico State will kickoff the 100th edition of the Battle of I-10 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sun Bowl. The game will air on ESPN2.