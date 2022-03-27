SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – For the first time since 2019, the Sunland Park Derby was finally held. There were 12 races on the card but a lot of eyes were on the 11th race of the day.

The Sunland Derby, a designated stakes race that offers qualifying points to the 2022 Kentucky Derby, saw eight horses line up for the race.

Slow Down Andy, the morning line favorite at 2-1 odds, won the race and grabbed the 50 qualifying points for the 2022 Kentucky Derby in May but it did not come easy.

In the last corner, the locally trained race horse ‘Bye Bye Bobby’ grabbed a second wind of energy and jumped from third place to a side by side battle with the leader Slow Down Andy.

Slow Down Andy managed to hold onto the lead and finish less than half a horse in front of the resilient Bye Bye Bobby.

The moment Slow Down Andy and his winning jockey Mario Gutierrez crossed the finish line it served up a moment of relief and a feeling of accomplishment.

“For a second I thought the horse coming on the outside had the jump on me, but at the same time my horse changed pace and I could feel him slowly getting the ground back,” said winning jockey Mario Gutierrez. “Even though it was an exciting race I had the confidence that he [Slow Down Andy] was doing enough for us to get the nose in the wires.

While it was a big win for the horse owned by Reddam Racing and trained by Doug O’Neil, it was a tough loss for the locally trained horse in Bye Bye Bobby.

I hate losing more than I like winning,” said Bye Bye Bobby trainer Todd Fincher. “This is an almost two year term with this horse and we put a lot into it and this was our goal and we came up a little short, but you give credit to the winner and no excuses from us the horse ran great.”

50 qualifying points were rewarded to Slow Down Andy, 20 qualifying points were give to the second place finisher in Bye Bye Bobby, 10 qualifying points went to third place finisher Pepper Spray, and 5 qualifying points went to fourth place finisher Fowler Blue.

Here is a look at final results of the Sunland Park Derby.

1st place, Slow Down Andy (Jockey: Mario Gutierrez)

2nd place, Bye Bye Bobby (Jockey: Roimes Chirinos)

3rd place, Pepper Spray (Jockey: Luis Valenzuela)

4th place, Fowler Blue (Jockey: Edwin Maldonado)

5th place, Chrome King (Jockey: Enrique Garcia)

6th place, Costa Terra (Jockey: Luis Negron)

7th place, Straight Up G (Jockey: Ricardo Gonzalez)

8th place, Classic Moment (Jockey: Joel Rosario)

COMPLETE SUNLAND DERBY COVERAGE:

