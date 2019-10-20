Siakam agrees to $130M extension with Raptors

Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, left, fights for a loose ball with Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TORONTO, Canada (KTSM) – According to multiple reports, former New Mexico State standout Pascal Siakam has agreed to a four-year, $130 million maximum rookie contract extension with the Toronto Raptors. Siakam helped lead the Raptors to their first NBA Finals championship in June.

The 6’9 power forward is just the third player in the 2016 NBA Draft class to agree to a maximum contract, joining Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets). Siakam was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Raptors.

The former Aggie was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player after averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the regular season. Siakam averaged 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.7 blocks per game in the NBA Finals, including 23.8 points on 59% shooting in the Raptors’ four victories over the Golden State Warriors.