Scott rising on Ravens’ wide receiver depth chart

BALTIMORE, MD (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State standout Jaleel Scott continues to turn heads in Baltimore at Ravens training camp. Scott missed all of last season, his rookie year, with a hamstring injury. The 6’5, 220 lbs. wide receiver is back and ready to go in 2019.

“Everything that you do, you need to have confidence and know that you’re going to get the job done."



News & Notes: Confident @J__Scott16 is making plays in Camp.

📰: https://t.co/HhfxMTaFNd pic.twitter.com/NZS3c6QdS4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 13, 2019

“It was a humbling experience,” said Scott. “Having football taken away from me and being on IR, I couldn’t be out here on the practice field. I did get to stay in the meetings, watch a lot of film and study. It hurt, but look where I’m at now. I’m trying to make the 53.”

Scott hauled in one reception for 25 yards in the Ravens’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has the opportunity to be one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets in the offense.

“Everything you do you have to have confidence and you have to know that you can get the job done,” said Scott. “I feel like my confidence went up as well as my preparation during the offseason. My training, the things I knew I had to work on, I attacked them this offseason.”

#Ravens receiver Jaleel Scott senses an opportunity. He needs to shine on special teams to seize it. https://t.co/YFePDQBuLe — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) August 14, 2019

Scott and the Ravens will be back on the field Thursday night in a preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers.