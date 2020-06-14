Salazar wins New Mexico – West Texas Amateur Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Eastwood High School standout, Michael Salazar, carded a five-under 65 in the final round to win the New Mexico – West Texas Amateur Championship on Sunday afternoon at Horizon Golf Club.

Salazar, a senior golfer at Grand Canyon University (GCU), eagled the 11th hole and birdied his last two holes to finish four-under (206) for the tournament.

“It gives me a lot of confidence because there’s a lot of good golfers out here. I knew I had to play strong,” said Salazar. “I’ve played here a lot, so it’s an advantage to know where to miss, but my putting saved me this tournament. I was putting really good today.”

Eastwood alum Michael Salazar wins the New Mexico-West Texas open and Junior Javier Delgadillo finishes tied for second after a 4 under round in the final round at Horizon Golf course. Troopers making noise. Great job.@TTSportsEP @KTSMtv @EastwoodSports @Fchavezeptimes pic.twitter.com/g3dmEXx8No — Troopergolf (@Troopergolf1) June 14, 2020

New Mexico State’s Aidan Thomas tied for second place with Eastwood junior Javier Delgadillo, both finishing the tournament at one-under (209). UTEP’s Greg Yellin and New Mexico State’s Ryo Harada tied for fourth place at one-over (211) par for the tournament.

“There was a lot of good college players here, so that gives me a lot of confidence going into the year when I’ll be playing nothing but college players,” said Salazar.

Salazar’s 72-stroke average at GCU last season was second on the team for the Antelopes.