Breaking News
Socorro High School postpones summer workouts after coach exhibits COVID-19 symptoms

Salazar wins New Mexico – West Texas Amateur Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Eastwood High School standout, Michael Salazar, carded a five-under 65 in the final round to win the New Mexico – West Texas Amateur Championship on Sunday afternoon at Horizon Golf Club.

Salazar, a senior golfer at Grand Canyon University (GCU), eagled the 11th hole and birdied his last two holes to finish four-under (206) for the tournament.

“It gives me a lot of confidence because there’s a lot of good golfers out here. I knew I had to play strong,” said Salazar. “I’ve played here a lot, so it’s an advantage to know where to miss, but my putting saved me this tournament. I was putting really good today.”

New Mexico State’s Aidan Thomas tied for second place with Eastwood junior Javier Delgadillo, both finishing the tournament at one-under (209). UTEP’s Greg Yellin and New Mexico State’s Ryo Harada tied for fourth place at one-over (211) par for the tournament.

“There was a lot of good college players here, so that gives me a lot of confidence going into the year when I’ll be playing nothing but college players,” said Salazar.

Salazar’s 72-stroke average at GCU last season was second on the team for the Antelopes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports