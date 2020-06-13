Ruidoso Downs Race Track to open to fans at 50 percent capacity

RUIDOSO DOWNS, NM – Ruidoso Downs Race Track will open the Turf Club and Jockey Club to horse owners, members, and season ticket holders at 50% occupancy beginning on Friday, June 19th. Race track management was notified by Governor Lujan Grisham’s office late Wednesday afternoon that the Turf Club and the Ruidoso Jockey Club would be allowed to operate as restaurants using COVID-Safe Practices (CSPs).

“This is some good news that we have been waiting to hear,” said Jeff True, President and General Manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track. “Even though we cannot open to 100%, it is a start. We can now get our horse owners in to watch their horses run, and this gives us a path forward for getting some of our season ticket holders in to enjoy some racing. However, we have to keep in mind that 50% occupancy does not allow us to put fans on the Grandstand level.”

For the time being, any owner that has a horse entered in the day’s race program will be allowed four seats in the Turf Club for that day. The remainder of the seats that are available will then be allocated for use by all season ticket holders that have paid for their seat in full for the 2020 season. These seats will be assigned in a random-number lottery drawing among eligible season ticket holders.

In order to enter the Turf Club or Jockey Club, all guests and members must wear face coverings and will have their body temperature screened by an infrared camera at the entrance to the track. Ruidoso Downs has added Safety Stewards whose job it will be to constantly monitor the premises to make sure that all high-touch surfaces are wiped down frequently and that all CSPs are being adhered to by patrons.

“Obviously, we wish that we could open up the gates and welcome all of our fans back,” said True. “However, we understand that we must exercise an abundance of caution. We will continue our strict operational protocols with our employees, jockeys and trainers. We will also expect that our owners and season ticket holders will do their part to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Ruidoso Downs will begin contacting all horse owners and season ticket holders with instructions about how the process will work in an effort to make it as seamless as possible.

Billy the Kid Casino remains closed at this time. Fans can still watch and wager on all of the racing action. For more information on how to watch online, place your bet with your favorite online wagering provider or conduct drive-thru wagering locally, please visit RaceRuidoso.com