Rodriguez joins Arizona State staff as defensive line coach

TEMPE, ARIZ. (KTSM) – Former Montwood and UTEP star Robert Rodriguez has a new coaching job at Arizona State, a source confirmed to KTSM on Monday.

In a story first reported by ESPN, Rodriguez will join Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State as the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach.

Prior to Arizona State, Rodriguez spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as the assistant defensive line coach.

Rodriguez played at UTEP from 2001-2004 and was one of the Miners’ top players as a linebacker before starting his coaching career.

He will start his new job with Arizona State next week.