EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second year in a row, Aaron and Alvin Jones will host their A&A All the Way Charity Softball Game at Southwest University Park with a celebrity roster expected to be on the field on June 29.

Jones said on Tuesday that he will be joined by one of the biggest American soccer stars in the world at his charity game: San Elizario native and United States Men’s National team forward, Ricardo Pepi.

The Gold Cup is June 24-July 16; if Pepi is selected for USMNT, wouldn't be surprised if he drops from softball game, but still really cool. pic.twitter.com/vrfxy5Zicm — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 16, 2023

“Pepi is confirmed,” Jones said. “He messaged me and we were going back forth, I told him we were trying to get all the big dogs from El Paso in the game. He said, ‘I’m down.’ So we’re good there.”

Jones said there will be more celebrities in attendance, but Pepi could be one of the headliners, if he’s able to make it.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be held June 24-July 16. If Pepi is called up to the USMNT for the event, he would no doubt be busy on June 29, when the softball game is schedule.

As for Jones on the field, he said that he’ll be taking on a bigger role for the Green Bay Packers in 2023, after the team traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The franchise intends to start Jordan Love under center and coming off arguably his best season as a pro in 2022 (1,516 total yards, seven touchdowns), Jones will look to be even more important to the Packers in his seventh season next fall.

“It’s new, it’s fresh. It’s been great and I just look to provide that spark to my team, be a leader. Help Jordan, make his job easier, but we’re all going to make each other’s jobs easier. I want to help us go far,” Jones said.

The Packers will open the 2023 season on the road at rival Chicago on Sept. 10. The charity softball game is June 29 at Southwest University Park, followed by the Jones Brothers’ youth football camp the next day at Burges.