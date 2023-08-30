EL PASO, Teas (KTSM) – San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi once again received a call-up to the United States Men’s National Team on Wednesday afternoon.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announced that Pepi would be on the 24-man roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies vs. Uzbekistan and Oman.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



The U.S. first faces Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 in St. Louis, with kickoff at CITYPARK set for 5:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock). Three days later, the USA takes on Oman at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Universo and Peacock).

Pepi played for the US in the Concacaf Nations League in June, but took a break from international play for the 2023 Gold Cup.

Since getting called up to the USMNT in the fall of 2021, Pepi has made 16 appearances with the stars and stripes, scoring seven goals.