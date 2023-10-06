EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland’s favorite international soccer star will once again don the stars and stripes for the United States Men’s National Team later this month.

Ricardo Pepi was selected to the USMNT roster for the squad’s upcoming international friendlies vs. Germany and Ghana, the team announced on Thursday.

First up is USA-Germany on Saturday, Oct. 14 in East Hartford, Conn. Kickoff from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field is set for 1 p.m. MT and the match will be available live on TNT, Telemundo and Peacock.

Three days later, the USA takes on the Black Stars in its first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. MT and be available on TNT, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for both matches will also be available on Futbol de Primera.

Pepi has been phenomenal in his call-ups to the USMNT, despite being left off the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster.

In 18 appearances for the U.S. senior team, Pepi has scored nine goals for the USMNT. He’s also scored six goals in his last six international matches and four in his last five appearances as a substitute for the United States.

He’s currently playing club soccer for PSV Eindhoven, one of the top teams in the Netherlands and has made appearances in UEFA Champions League matches.