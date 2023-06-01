EL PASO, Texas KTSM) – Ricardo Pepi is on a mission to prove to the United States Men’s National Team that it can never leave him off the roster for an important international tournament again.

Pepi was one of 24 players selected by the USMNT to training camp for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League Final Four June 15-18 in Las Vegas. After being left off the roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Pepi scored three goals in two matches for the USMNT to help them advance to the Final Four back in March.

LET'S GO TO CAMP ⛺️🇺🇸



B.J. Callaghan selects 24-man training camp roster ahead of Concacaf Nations League title defense » https://t.co/DPWifxxo9t pic.twitter.com/sYC2kbcxR6 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) June 1, 2023

The USMNT will select 23 players for the Final Four from the 24 players headed to training camp, meaning Pepi will stand a very good chance of being selected, especially given his form of late with the national team, as well as at the club level on loan with FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

Pepi and the U.S. will look to defend their 2021 CONCACAF Nations League championship later this month in Las Vegas. They’ll play arch-rival Mexico in the semifinals on June 15 at 8 p.m. MT at Allegiant Stadium. The winner will face the Panama-Canada winner in the final on June 18 at 6:30 p.m. MT.

The San Elizario native could also get selected for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which begins June 24 and wraps up July 16.