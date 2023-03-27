EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario’s Ricardo Pepi scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. men’s national team in its Concacaf Nations League match against El Salvador at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

THREE POINTS IN ORLANDO!!!!



🇺🇸 USA 1 – 0 SLV 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/5UHrF5bFuk — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 28, 2023

Pepi, who was listed as a substitute coming into Monday’s match, came onto the pitch to replace starting striker Daryl Dike in the 60th minute. Two minutes later, Weston McKennie saw Pepi make a great run and made a great pass. Pepi fought off defender Roberto Dominguez and put the ball in the back of the net with a chip shot past the goalkeeper.

That was Pepi’s third goal in the last two contests. Last Friday, Pepi scored two goals in the Concacaf Nations League match against Grenada. That also marked Pepi’s sixth career USMNT goal.

Scoring his 6th career #USMNT goal and tonight's winner… @Ricardo_Pepi9 is YOUR Insiders Man of the Match! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sv7CnyI0EK — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) March 28, 2023

Pepi’s second half goal was the difference make in the match as the United States beat El Salvador, 1-0 at the end of 90 minutes of play. With the win, the United States secured its spot in the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals in June.