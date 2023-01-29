EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the seventh time during the 2022-23 season, Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net for FC Groningen.

Trailing FC Volendam 2-1 in the 73rd minute, Pepi got on the end of a great build-up and rocketed home the equalizer with his right foot.

However, FC Groningen would give up another goal just minutes later and lost the match 3-2 on Sunday.

A native of San Elizario, the 20-year-old Pepi has played well for FC Groningen since going over to the Dutch side on loan from FC Augsburg of the German Bundesliga.

Pepi has scored seven goals for Groningen in 2022-23 and also contributed three assists.