EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (KTSM) – Ricardo Pepi is officially a member of PSV Eindhoven.

On Friday, the club that plays in the Eredivisie, officially introduced the San Elizario native as its newest signings. About a week and a half ago, it was reported Pepi was set to sign a multi-year contract to play at PSV Eindhoven.

Pepi signed a five-year contract and will join the first team starting next Monday, per PSV.

This move comes after Pepi established himself as one of the top strikers in the league last season with FC Groningen. Pepi scored 12 times for Groningen, which was relegated last season, while on loan from German top-tier club FC Augsburg.

Pepi talked to KTSM 9 News briefly about why he made the move to PSV last week at the Jones Bros softball game in El Paso.

Pepi talked briefly about why he made the move to PSV last week at the Jones Bros softball game in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/SY9hRwB6mi — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 7, 2023

“It’s a new opportunity and I am really excited about it. I have worked so hard for this and I am just proud of myself. I have to keep working and staying on top of my things,” Pepi said. “It’s a really big club in the world of soccer and playing in the Champions League is going to be amazing.”

Pepi’s familiarity with the league will surely help him out while playing for PSV this upcoming season.

Pepi will join PSV, the runner ups in the Eredivisie last season, and a club that is set to play in the Champions League qualifying rounds next month.