AUGSBURG, Germany (KTSM) – Ricardo Pepi finally found the back of the net for FC Augsburg.

The San Elizario native that was sold to the Bundesliga side from MLS’ FC Dallas back in January, scored his first Bundesliga goal in a 5-0 preseason victory over TSV Schwaben Augsburg on Tuesday.

Though the goal won’t count towards his official total for the 2022-23 season, it had to feel good for the 19-year-old striker from the Borderland.

After scoring 13 goals in his final season with FC Dallas in 2021, Pepi failed to find the back of the net for Augsburg in 11 Bundesliga matches after his transfer went through.

His goal in an early preseason match could be a sign of things to come for the young star, who played a big role for the United States Men’s National Team during 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season officially gets underway August 6 vs. SC Freiburg.