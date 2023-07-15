LINZ, Austria (KTSM) – Ricardo Pepi scored his first goal with his new club, PSV Eindhoven, in a friendly match against Blau-Weiss Linz on Saturday.

🚂 Ricardo Pepi heeft zijn eerste doelpunt voor PSV te pakken! — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) July 15, 2023

Just 16 minutes into Pepi’s unofficial debut with PSV, Pepi powered in a shot into the bottom left corner to score the game-winning goal. Pepi and PSV walked away with a 2-1 win over Blau-Weiss Linz

The product out of San Elizario has scored many other goals in his career in matches that carried bigger stakes than a friendly match, but this was a good first step for Pepi with his brand new club as he hopes PSV can help him take his game to the next level.