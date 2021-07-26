Ricardo Pepi named MLS Player of the Week after netting hat trick

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso native Ricardo Pepi was already beginning to turn a lot of heads — then he went out and netted a hat trick in FC Dallas’ 4-0 win over LA Galaxy on Saturday night (WATCH VIDEO). For that performance, Pepi was voted the Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Week for Week 15 of the MLS season.

Pepi became the youngest player to ever record a hat trick in an MLS match at 18 years and 196 days old.

The FC Dallas Academy product scored the first goal of the game in the 27th minute after receiving a pass from Andrés Ricaurte just outside the box and placing his shot into the bottom right corner of the net. Pepi got his second goal in the 43rd minute when his initial header off a corner kick rebounded off a defender and sat up nicely for him to smash past the goalkeeper. He completed the hat trick five minutes into the second half, picking up a loose ball on the edge of the Galaxy’s box and finding the back of the net between two sliding defenders.

Pepi’s hat trick brought him to eight goals on the season, which is fifth-most in the league. He extended his goal-scoring streak at Toyota Stadium to four consecutive games, with seven goals coming over that span.

Pepi and FC Dallas will be back in action on Saturday, July 31 when they travel to Sporting Kansas City (6:30 p.m. MT, ESPN+).