Rhinos win first home game of 2021

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Playing in its first game in the Sun City since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 10 months ago, the El Paso Rhinos defeated the Texas Brahmas 4-3 on Friday night.

El Paso got goals from Jake Robinson, John Mulvihill, Easton Easterson and Colton Chipman in the victory, which was played in front of a limited number of fans at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center.

Chipman scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to give the Rhinos the win.

The same two teams will drop the puck on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in El Paso.