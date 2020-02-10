Rhinos top Eagles in dramatic shootout, 5-4

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Trailing 4-3 late in the third period of Sunday’s home game against the Northern Colorado Eagles, the El Paso Rhinos once again found some late-game heroics.

Sebastian Jovicic scored a late goal to tie the game at 4-apiece to force overtime. After a scoreless extra period, the game went to a penalty shootout.

With the shootout tied at 2, Sam Sykes came through for the Rhinos to give them a 5-4 shootout victory.

The victory came after Saturday’s loss to the Eagles snapped a 17-game winning streak for El Paso.

The Rhinos are off until February 21 when they host the OKC Blazers for a three-game series.