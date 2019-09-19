Rhinos set to begin quest for three-peat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The puck is set to drop on another year of El Paso Rhinos hockey and while the roster looks different this upcoming season, the expectations remain the same: just win.

The Rhinos are coming off their second consecutive Thorne Cup championship, as well as back-to-back Midwest Division championships.

Eight players return from last year’s roster, including captain Easton Easterson. Easterson believes this year’s club has what it takes to complete the three-peat.

It's only pre-season and the competition level is already high. In our Up and Running player quote, Easton Easterson explains how no one's spot is guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/oVZgITrYkE — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) September 17, 2019

“We definitely have that standard of how we need to play and what we need to do to get there,” said Easterson. “Right now, it’s all about getting everyone on board, on the same boat to get to that championship.”

Head coach Cory Herman continues to lead the Rhinos and the style of play has remained the same year in, year out.

“It’ll be the same type of team that we’ve always had,” said Herman. “We are a rough, go through you rather than around you type of team. I don’t think we are going to score a lot of goals, but are whole goal is to be a team that can win in the playoffs.”

Fans can get a glimpse of this year’s team on Friday, September 20 in an intrasquad scrimmage at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center.