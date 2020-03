EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Rhinos defeated the San Diego Sabers 8-1 on Sunday night to sweep the three-game series to wrap up the regular season.

The victory was El Paso’s seventh in a row entering the postseason, which begins next week for the Western States Hockey League.

The Rhinos are hoping to win a third consecutive league championship after dominating the WSHL once again.