Rhinos fall to Brahmas in shootout on Sunday, but still win series

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Texas Brahmas defeated the El Paso Rhinos 2-1 (3-2) in a 10-round shootout on Sunday night at the El Paso County Events Center.

El Paso led the game 1-0 until midway through the third period, when RJ Muckensturm netted a rebound goal to tie the game. The clash went to overtime, thanks to some key saves by Rhinos goaltender Rustam Kulizade.

After no goals were scored in the five minute OT, the game went to a shootout for a second straight night. Trailing 2-1 and down to their last shooter, the Rhinos got a goal from Cooper Anderson to tie the shootout at 2 and send it into sudden death.

Kulizade continued to make fantastic saves in the shootout, but El Paso’s shooters were unable to capitalize, as the shootout went into round 10 tied at 2. Finally, Muckensturm was able to squirt one by Kulizade, putting the pressure on El Paso defenseman Cole Ingram to keep the shootout going, but he was stonewalled, handing the Brahmas the win.

Despite the Sunday defeat, the Rhinos still won the series, 2-1, over the Brahmas.

El Paso is now 6-8 on the season and has a quick turnaround; they will host the Louisiana Drillers for three games Tuesday through Thursday, then welcome the Mid Cities Jr. Stars to town Jan. 22-24.

After a few days off, the homestand continues Jan. 29-31 against the Atlanta Capitals.