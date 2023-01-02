EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A familiar face to El Paso Rhinos fans was on hand at the NHL Winter Classic at Boston’s Fenway Park on Monday.

Cory Herman, the Rhinos’ current CEO and former head coach who led the team to multiple championships, was a member of the ice maintenance crew at Fenway Park, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1.

Are you watching the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon? ❄️🏒 Our very own Cory Herman is part of the ice maintenance crew that makes the outdoor game happen. 🧊👏 pic.twitter.com/3OygGNgAbe — Rhino Hockey (@El_Paso_Rhinos) January 2, 2023

Herman has some experience working with ice in suboptimal conditions, as the Rhinos play in the El Paso Coliseum Events Center, which did not have proper insulation for years.

He used that experience to his advantage at Fenway and also got to watch a very entertaining game.

The Rhinos return home to face the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Jan. 10 in the Sun City.