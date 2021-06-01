REPORT: Sulecki withdraws from fight against Munguia … again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here we go again. Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia’s highly anticipated return to the ring is now up in the air after his June 19 opponent, Maciej Sulecki, is reportedly out of the bout.

According to Polsat Sport, Sulecki’s promoter, Andrzej Wasilewski, told the outlet that Sulecki has withdrawn from the fight that was scheduled to headline DAZN’s fight card at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas later this month.

Cancelled, AGAIN: according to his promoter, Andrzej Wasilewski, Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KO) who was scheduled to fight undefeated Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KO) in El Paso, broadcasted @DAZNBoxing, withdraw from June 19 contest. #MunguiaSulecki #boxing pic.twitter.com/ZnlWATu0qg — przemek garczarczyk (@garnekmedia) June 1, 2021

This is the second time that Sulecki has pulled out of the fight with Munguia. Their first meeting that was slated for April 24 was called off due to an injury that Sulecki suffered.

Golden Boy Promotions, Munguia’s co-promoter, was quick to find another opponent in D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs), before days later he would also pull out of the bout due to an elbow injury.

The Munguia-Sulecki match was re-scheduled for June 19 and this time around the reason for Sulecki’s withdrawal is unknown.

Hours after reports surfaced, the undefeated prize fighter tweeted out this:

No word yet from Golden Boy Promotions on what is next for the event. The organization found a replacement the first time, maybe they’ll do it again as there are less than 20 days left before fight night.

This is a developing story.