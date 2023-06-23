EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a standout season on loan with FC Groningen in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands, San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi will reportedly continue playing in Holland.

The United States Men’s National Team forward has come to terms to sign a multi-year contract with PSV Eindhoven, one of the top clubs in the Netherlands, according to Italian soccer reporter, Fabrizio Romano.

Understand PSV Eindhoven have now completed the agreement on personal terms with Ricardo Pepi ⚪️🔴🇺🇸 #PSV



He only wanted to join PSV as called last week — deal now into the final stages as Augsburg and PSV are preparing final details… then, here we go. pic.twitter.com/E4cVfOqUvc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

The 20-year-old striker from the Borderland was a breakout star for FC Groningen in 2022-23, on loan from FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga. Pepi scored 12 goals for Groningen, while also setting up three more.

The transfer to PSV Eindhoven will keep Pepi in the Netherlands, at arguably the country’s top club. PSV reportedly beat out Eredivisie champions Feyenoord for his services. PSV finished in second place in the Eredivisie in 2022-23, but have won the league a total of 24 times.

They also have qualified for the UEFA Champions League six times in the last decade and won the tournament in 1988.

For Pepi, it’s a move that keeps him in a league where he’s had success and may be able to build off his strong season with FC Groningen.

Pepi scored a goal for the USMNT during the Concacaf Nations League semifinals last week, a 3-0 U.S. win over Mexico. The Americans eventually won the tournament over Canada.

He won’t be competing for the USMNT at the Gold Cup this summer, instead taking a break from international competition. He’s slated to play in the A&A All the Way Charity Softball Game on June 29 at Southwest University Park in El Paso.