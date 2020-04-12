Report: Raiders could play games in El Paso in 2020

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Could the Las Vegas Raiders play some of its 2020 season in El Paso at the Sun Bowl?

According to a report by Forbes, it could happen.

The Raiders are currently building the $2 billion state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, but after a second worker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, construction might be slowed or ground to a halt entirely.

In case the project is not completed in time for the start of the 2020 season, Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen reported that the Raiders are looking into other potential stadiums to play some of their 2020 schedule.

The three places mentioned: Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home of UNLV football; the Alamodome in San Antonio; and the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

The Raiders appear to be eying Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas more than the other two options, simply because it is in Las Vegas and would likely be the easiest to iron out the details.

The NFL schedule won’t be released until May, and it’s possible that the Raiders’ preseason games, in addition to their first few regular season games, could be played on the road to give construction crews more time to complete the new Allegiant Stadium.