EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After ripping up High-A pitching for the last three months, Coronado graduate and former Texas Longhorns superstar Ivan Melendez is moving up the minor leagues.

According to a report from MiLB Central, Melendez has received the call to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate. Melendez was dominant with the Hillsboro Hops in High-A over the last few months. A source confirmed his call-up to Amarillo to KTSM on Monday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are promoting Ivan Melendez to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AA). Congratulations Ivan! pic.twitter.com/ikkSamtS2N — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 10, 2023

The 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner as the best player in college baseball, Melendez was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft less than a year ago by Arizona.

In that time, he’s continued his dominant hitting ways. The seventh-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks organization, Melendez set the Hops’ franchise record for home runs in a single season with 18 home runs, in just 58 games with the team in 2023. He’s also hit .270 with 43 RBI and 61 total hits in his first full season of Minor League Baseball.

Injuries led to a slow start for Melendez and his batting average dropped to .071 in early May. That’s when his tear through the Northwest League really began, leading to his call-up to Amarillo on Monday.

‘El Rey’ predicted this outcome for himself a few weeks ago in an interview with KTSM.

“Right now, I am just trying to move up the system day by day and have good weeks, hopefully try to finish the season in Double-A,” Melendez said. “Right now, I just see it day-by-day. I am just trying to tie good weeks together and I think when you look back at the season, you will look back and say that I did what I was trying to do.”

Melendez will join the Sod Poodles after the MLB All-Star Break, when Amarillo hosts the Frisco Rough Riders for a three-game home series in Amarillo. He’ll also get the opportunity to face off with former El Paso rival Darell Hernaiz (Americas High School), who is currently playing for the Midland Rock Hounds.

Hernaiz is hitting .338 with five home runs and 43 RBI in 2023 in his first season in the Oakland A’s organization at the Double A level. His batting average is second in the entire Texas League. Hernaiz and Melendez will square off in a six-game series in Midland July 25-31.