Report: FC Juarez to open new Liga MX season July 23

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – FC Juarez will play the first game of the new Liga MX Apertura campaign on July 23 against Atletico de San Luis, according to a report from ESPN.

The Bravos will go on the road to central Mexico for the season opener, which will reportedly be broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

FC Juarez is entering its second full season in Liga MX after an up-and-down year one was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The Bravos have been signing new players all week in hopes of competing for the Apertura title this fall.

A full, official schedule is expected in the coming days from Liga MX.