EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What was supposed to be a big seventh season in the NFL for El Paso’s Aaron Jones has unluckily turned into a season riddled by injuries.

Late in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jones went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the game.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones suffered an MCL sprain and will be considered week to week. Schefter added that Jones is unlikely to play in the Packers’ Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain, will be considered week to week, but is unlikely to play Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t think Jones’ injury is long term.

If Jones does not play on Thursday, that will be the fourth game he has missed this season. Remember, Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the Packers’ Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears. He missed two full games after that and played very little in his return against Detroit in Week 4 on Sept. 28.