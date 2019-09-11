Ravens release Jones, issued injury settlement

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - After back-to-back road tilts to start the year, football is back inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State (0-2) plays host to San Diego State (2-0) at 6 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Sept. 14, in the first home game of the season.

HISPANIC HERITAGE DAY A full day of activities is planned for fans in attendance at the home opener. NM State, through its multimedia rights holder, NM State Sports Properties, has teamed up with MillerCoors to host the inaugural Aggie Football Hispanic Heritage Day.

The event celebrates the history and culture of Southern New Mexico and Mexico. Pregame festivities, which run from 2-5 p.m., will include food trucks, a live DJ and the US Army National Guard Mariachi Band. World-renowned artist and El Paso native Jari "WERC" Alvarez will be creating a one-of-a-kind NM State-themed live mural prior to kickoff inside Aggie Memorial Stadium.

More information is available here and here.

HOW TO WATCH The contest will be broadcast on FloFootball, with Adam Young (play-by-play) and Danny Knee (analyst) on the call. The game is also available via FOX Sports Arizona Plus and Comcast.

LISTEN UP Fans can also listen to every Aggie football game this season via the Aggie Sports Network. NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon mans the play-by-play duties, and Cory Lucas provides analysis.

The broadcast can be heard on NM State's flagship station 99.5 FM KXPZ or on TuneIn. Additional radio affiliates include: