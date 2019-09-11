elpasostrong
Ravens release Jones, issued injury settlement

BALTIMORE, MD (KTSM) – El Paso’s Alvin Jones is officially on the open market after the Baltimore Ravens released the former Burges High School and UTEP standout on Tuesday. Jones is free to sign with all 32 teams in the National Football League.

Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports the linebacker was issued an undisclosed injury settlement by the team. Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the Ravens’ final preseason game, but the team is interested in bringing him back once he is 100% healthy.

Jones signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been with the team ever since.

