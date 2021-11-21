Ranger College tops Cochise College, 77-70, in game played at Eastwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two of the most prominent junior college basketball programs descended on El Paso on Sunday night for a marquee game at Eastwood High School.

Ranger College (TX) and Cochise College (AZ) played an instant classic on Sunday, with Ranger eking out a 77-70 win. Cochise led by four points at halftime.

A bevy of local players made appearances for Cochise. Jonathan Garcia (Clint) scored 20 points to lead the Apaches; Roman Garcia (Franklin), Ray Brown (Las Cruces), Jorden Clark (El Dorado) and Dakota Gillespie (Eastwood) also played for Cochise in the game.