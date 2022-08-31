EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Pepi will look to get back into form on the pitch as the 19-year-old will be on loan to FC Groningen, a club that competes in the Netherland’s top professional soccer league, for the rest of the 2022-2023 season.

The announcement was made official by FC Augsburg, the Bundesliga side Pepi joined back in January, on Wednesday.

Ricardo Pepi will spend the 2022/23 season on loan with FC Groningen.



Good luck and see you soon, Ricardo. pic.twitter.com/uNCjidovWu — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) August 31, 2022

The Bundesliga competition has been hard for Pepi to adapt to. In 15 career league matches with FC Augsburg, Pepi has yet to record his first goal or assist.

It was not the ideal start for Pepi with the Bundesliga side. Especially after the 2021 season he had with FC Dallas in the MLS where he scored 13 goals, recorded 3 assists, and had 31 shots on target in 31 matches played. That resulted in Pepi joining FC Augsburg on a reported $20 million fee plus add-ons back in January.

The loan move now presents the San Elizario native the chance to get back to doing what he did best during his time with FC Dallas: scoring goals.

“I feel like this is an important step for me because I think playing time is one of the most important things right now,” said Pepi in an interview with FC Groningen on Tuesday. “Coming to this club I know I am going to have opportunities, I am going to have chances to score, and I think for me right now that is the most important.”

Pepi will join a FC Groningen club that currently sits in ninth place in the Eredivisie table four matches into the season.