EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario’s Ricardo Pepi has been on a tear for FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.

On Sunday, Pepi scored his 12th goal in 26 games played with the club. Pepi’s goal led to a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles.

Pepi’s 12th goal brought his total league goal involvements to 15 for the season. He is the youngest FC Groningen player to have 15+ goal involvements since Luis Suarez in 2006-07, per CBS Sports.

Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th Eredivisie goal for FC Groningen this morning, bringing his total league goal involvements to 15 for the season. 😤



He is the youngest FC Groningen player to have 15+ goal involvements since….Luis Suarez in 2006-07. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8jTsW46Arl — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 7, 2023

As I mentioned earlier, Pepi has been on a tear. Unfortunately, the club has not.

After FC Groningen’s 1-1 draw on Sunday, the club was officially relegated from the Eredivisie.

FC Groningen was relegated with three matches left in the season. They sit 17th place in the 18-team league.

Pepi’s time with the club is set to come to an end soon. Pepi was loaned to FC Groningen in late August for the season by Bundesliga side, FC Augsburg.