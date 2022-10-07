EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the 2022 FIFA World Cup less than two months away, Ricardo Pepi appears to be hitting his stride once again.

The 19-year-old from San Elizario scored two goals for FC Groningen in a 3-2 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday night, his third and fourth goals for Groningen since going on loan to the Dutch club in late August from FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga.

Ricardo Pepi’s second goal of the day is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sCadvSJ3yF — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 7, 2022

Pepi did not score a single goal for Augsburg after signing with them last January from FC Dallas but has been reborn with Groningen. He found his mark in the 14th minute on Friday, scoring from the penalty spot to give his new club a 1-0 lead.

Then, in the 76th minute, Pepi fired in a wicked shot from inside the box to tie the game up at 2-apiece after FC Groningen had fallen behind. Ultimately, his two goals weren’t enough, as they lost 3-2. He has scored in each of the last three matches and also has an assist to his name.

Pepi is hoping to be a part of the United States’ roster for the upcoming World Cup and his performance over the last month in the Netherlands will certainly help his case.

Pepi and FC Groningen will play Twente on Oct. 16.