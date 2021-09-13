Pepi named to MLS Team of the Week for fifth time in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 18-year-old El Paso native Ricardo Pepi was named to the MLS Team of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

The FC Dallas striker netted his 12th goal of the season on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Pepi was named to the Team of the Week bench for his efforts. It’s his fifth appearance on the TOTW this season.

the kids did it again. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 13, 2021

Pepi’s work with FC Dallas was hardly his most impressive moment of the week. Last Wednesday, he made his debut with the United States Men’s National Team in a World Cup qualifier vs. Honduras.

In Americas’ 4-1 win, Pepi scored the game-winning goal on a header deep into the second half and also assisted on two more USA goals.

He and FC Dallas will play New York City FC on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.