Pepi makes first start for FC Augsburg, nearly scores in 1-1 draw

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland native Ricardo Pepi made his first Bundesliga start on Sunday in a 1-1 FC Augsburg draw vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pepi had four different opportunities to score his first goal since joining Augsburg earlier this month. The 19-year-old actually put home a goal in the 33rd minute, but a foul was called on one of his teammates, negating the goal.

Thank you for your support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rHVsENdNKa — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) January 16, 2022

Officially, Pepi had two shots on goal; the first came in the 40th minute. Pepi tried to hammer home a loose ball in the box, but did not make solid contact and an Eintracht defender cleared it off the line.

The second shot on goal for the San Elizario native came just after halftime, in the 46th minute. Pepi made a great run into the box and tried to volley home a cross, but the goalkeeper made a strong save to keep Pepi from opening his Bundesliga account.

Pepi exited the match in the 84th minute; per Bundesliga, Pepi had two shots, 34 touches and did the most sprints of all Augsburg players (33) in 84 minutes played.

Most importantly, FC Augsburg received a point for its efforts in the 1-1 draw, pushing them one point above the relegation line.

Pepi and FC Augsburg will return to action Jan. 22 at 7:30 a.m. MT at Bayern Leverkusen.