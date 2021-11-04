Pepi called up to US Men’s National Team for World Cup qualifiers vs. Mexico, Jamaica

US Ricardo Pepi celebrates after scoring a goal during their Qatar 2022 FIFA Word Cup Concacaf qualifier match against Honduras at Olimpico Metropolitano stadium, in San Pedro Sula, on September 8, 2021. – (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 18-year-old El Paso County native Ricardo Pepi will once again represent the United States Men’s National Team in World Cup qualifying matches later this month.

The FC Dallas phenom will be a part of the USMNT side for matches vs. Mexico and Jamaica on Nov. 12 and Nov. 16, respectively. Pepi has scored three goals and dished out a pair of assists in three matches of World Cup qualifying for the United States this fall. Pepi will be joined on the squad this time around by FC Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreira.

Glad you heard us out.



Homegrowns Jesús Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi have been called up to represent the @USMNT in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.



👉 https://t.co/M4Q7esIKmb pic.twitter.com/E9MiS8ZdXJ — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) November 4, 2021

The game vs. Mexico will be a big one for Pepi. His parents are from Mexico and he grew up rooting for El Tri. Pepi had the option to play for both Mexico and the United States, ultimately choosing to play for his adopted nation.

Pepi has scored 16 goals across all competitions for FC Dallas in 2021. The USMNT are second in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with 11 points and a 3-1-2 record. The USMNT will face Mexico on November 12 (8:10 PM CT; ESPN2, Univision, TUDN) and Jamaica on November 16 (4PM CT; Paramount+, Universo).