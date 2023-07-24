EUGENE, Ore. (KTSM) – On day one of the 2023 USATF Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships, a Borderland native has already brought home a national title.

Mark Barajas, a senior at Pebble Hills High School that runs for the El Paso Wings Track Club in the summer, won the 2,000 meter steeplechase national championship in the boys 17-18-year-old division on Monday afternoon at the legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Barajas won the national title in a time of 6:13.48, 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Pebble Hills’ distance runner Mark Barajas just won the national championship in the 2000m steeplechase at the Junior Olympics at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. pic.twitter.com/68ajU3vqIo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 24, 2023

Barajas competed at the Junior Olympic National Championships a year ago as well, earning a silver medal. He will compete later this week in the 800 meters and the 1500 meters at Hayward Field.

He’s one of over a dozen El Paso athletes, ages 8-18, that are competing this week in Oregon. The meet will run all week, wrapping up Sunday, July 30 in Eugene.