EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several past and present UTEP football products helped out at the Overtime Training Football Camp at Coldwell Elementary on Saturday.

Headlining camp instructors was Lee Mays. TD Lee Mays played wide receiver at UTEP from 1998 to 2001. Mays is currently UTEP’s all-time leader in career receptions (200), second in career yardage (2,908), and third in career touchdowns (28), per UTEP’s record book.

Mays went onto to play in the NFL from 2002 to 2006 and won the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005.

Getting the chance to return to the Sun City to help out the future generation of football players was one Mays couldn’t pass up on.

“I love giving back to the city. This is like my second home,” Mays said. “Anytime I have the opportunity to give my knowledge of the game to the kids, I am on it.”

Joining Mays as former UTEP football products were Ariel Famaligi, a four-year left tackle starter at UTEP, and Mike Perez, who played quarterback at UTEP from 1990 to 1993.

Current UTEP running back Deion Hankins was also out at the camp. Hankins, a Parkland High School graduate, was glad to have the chance to give back to the kids from his hometown.

“It’s special. It is a cool opportunity because I was once in their shoes so to be able to pass the torch and help and give them advice that I’ve gotten. I really think it’s going to make a difference in their lives and mine.”