EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parkland High School baseball standout Julian Enriquez put pen to paper on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to continue playing baseball at the next level.

In front of family and friends, Enriquez signed to continue his baseball playing days at El Paso Community College.

“It means a lot putting in all that hard work since we were young,” said Enriquez. “Just keep working daily, it is about having fun, part of the journey, not a lot of people get to play at the college level and I really do appreciate the opportunity.”

Enriquez is already looking forward to joining the program, which is ran by some well respected figures in the El Paso baseball community.

He’ll be under the guidance of EPCC baseball head coach, Julien Soucy and El Paso’s own former Major League Baseball player, Omar Quintanilla.

“I love the program, Coach Soucy, Coach Quintanilla, they are some great coaches and some great people out there,” said Enriquez. “I appreciate the opportunity to keep on grinding right there at home.”