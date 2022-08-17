GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – The Green Bay Packers have always been creative in finding ways to get Aaron Jones involved in the offense.

With wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling departing in the offseason, Green Bay is looking to use the Burges and UTEP grad’s versatile skillset even more.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week that it was possible that both Jones and his backfield mate AJ Dillon could catch 50 or more passes in 2022.

Interesting from Aaron Rodgers on Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon yesterday after he bemoaned the physical and mental mistakes from the offense, especially from young receivers:



"We’ve got to get our best 11 on the field and it seems like those two are both in the best 11." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2022

For Jones, it’s certainly on the table; he did it last year, catching 52 passes in 15 games. In the two seasons before that, he caught 47 and 49 passes, respectively. Jones had 10 total touchdowns in 2021, six of them coming through the air.

Rodgers has always liked what Jones brings to the table and with fewer weapons on the outside this season, don’t be surprised to see Jones work in a variety of different ways.

“We have runs to both of them, we have swing passes to them, we have screens, we have down-the-field stuff, we have action stuff, we have scat protection, we have six-man, seven-man protection stuff,” he said via the team’s official website. “There’s a lot in the offense for those two guys; we’ve got to get our best 11 on the field and it seems like those two are both in the best 11.”

Jones and the Packers play the New Orleans Saints in preseason action on Friday, though Jones likely won’t play. The regular season begins Sept. 11 at Minnesota.