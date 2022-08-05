GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will likely sit out the team’s NFL preseason opener vs. the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 12.

Head coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement earlier this week, saying that both Jones and fellow running back AJ Dillon likely wouldn’t suit up in the contest.

It’s not uncommon for veterans to sit out some, or all, of a club’s preseason games. Jones himself has not played in one since 2019 and when asked about it, it didn’t seem like he would play in one this year, either.

“I don’t think I need to, but if I have to, I will. I’m always ready to strap it up and be out there with my brothers, so if I have to I will, but I haven’t done it in awhile.”

Jones, a Burges High School and UTEP graduate, went over 1,000 total yards in 2021, accounting for 10 total touchdowns. He and the Packers open the season Sept. 11 vs. Minnesota.