GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that running back Aaron Jones has been named the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced today.

“We are honored to nominate Aaron for this prestigious award,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are incredibly proud of him for the great work he does both on and off the field. His A&A All the Way Foundation has had such an influence on the kids and families it serves. He has also been a devoted contributor to our Packers Give Back efforts, including serving as our Salute to Service spokesperson this year. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay. He is an amazing young man and a tremendous role model for all of our players.”

Jones has been a constant presence in the community dating back to his time in high school and college, and especially since coming to Green Bay in 2017. In his six years with the Packers, Jones has jumped at every opportunity to take part in community events.

Having grown up with two parents in the U.S. Army and with other loved ones who have served, causes affiliated with the military are particularly important to Jones. During his time in Green Bay, he’s been a big part of the Packers’ Salute to Service efforts, from sending videos to veterans to speaking to youth at military academies and taking part in events like the team’s Huddle for Heroes aimed at honoring veterans.

He’s visited servicemembers in the hospital and visited military bases, including Fort Bliss in his native El Paso. He also devoted his time this year to serving as the team’s Salute to Service spokesperson to help honor those who serve their country.