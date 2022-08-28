Organ Mountain linebacker Abraham Romero is in a medically induced coma at an El Paso hospital after collapsing midgame during Organ Mountain’s game against Deming last Friday.
The news was first reported by Jason K. Watkins for the Las Cruces Sun News.
Per the report, Romero collapsed on the field a few plays after sustaining a hit earlier on in the second quarter that appeared minor. He was immediately taken by ambulance to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, where a medevac helicopter transferred him to a trauma center in El Paso.
Sources close to the situation tell KTSM that Romero is in stable condition. He also had surgery and will be sedated for the next few days.
The community is rallying around to support Abraham and those around him.
Romero will definitely be on the minds of everyone at Organ Mountain and beyond. The Knights will play with a heavy heart as they take on Mayfield on Thursday, Sep. 1 at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico.