Organ Mountain linebacker Abraham Romero is in a medically induced coma at an El Paso hospital after collapsing midgame during Organ Mountain’s game against Deming last Friday.

The news was first reported by Jason K. Watkins for the Las Cruces Sun News.

Per the report, Romero collapsed on the field a few plays after sustaining a hit earlier on in the second quarter that appeared minor. He was immediately taken by ambulance to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, where a medevac helicopter transferred him to a trauma center in El Paso.

Organ Mountain Football is asking for your prayers for one of our players who was injured in last night’s game. It will be a long healing process but he is strong and stable and recovering well. Please help us Protect our OM Knight Football Family with lots of prayers. pic.twitter.com/MnczcoRPn9 — Organ Mountain Football (@OrganMountainFB) August 27, 2022

Sources close to the situation tell KTSM that Romero is in stable condition. He also had surgery and will be sedated for the next few days.

The community is rallying around to support Abraham and those around him.

Anyone seeing this please take a moment out of your day to pray for Abraham and his family. Abe is what every coach wants in a player. He’s the unquestioned leader of our team. Whats most impressive about Abe is who he is as a young man. I love you Abe 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Abe22 https://t.co/mhgEfeyEfr — Coach Michael Holguin (@CoachHolguin16) August 28, 2022

The Mayfield Trojans are praying for a full recovery https://t.co/iCB0XJROwf — Official Account of Mayfield HS Football (@mhstrojans) August 28, 2022

Romero will definitely be on the minds of everyone at Organ Mountain and beyond. The Knights will play with a heavy heart as they take on Mayfield on Thursday, Sep. 1 at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico.