EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To say the least, it’s been a whirlwind year for Arizona freshman guard KJ Lewis.

A four-star recruit ranked in the top-100 of the Class of 2023 for the majority of his high school career, Lewis played the first three years of high school at Chapin in El Paso, leading the Huskies to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2022.

From there, the 6’4 guard made the biggest move of his young life so far, to play his senior season at Duncanville High School in the Dallas Metroplex. Duncanville is a perennial state and national power, but things didn’t go entirely how Lewis envisioned them when he left Chapin.

Entering his freshman season at Arizona, former @ChapinBoysBBall star KJ Lewis has some big goals for himself and the Wildcats.



Full story with @thekjlewis airs tonight at 10 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/vMhjmo3sfD — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 9, 2023

After the UIL ruled that the team played an ineligible player during the 2021-22 season, the Panthers’ 2022 state title was stripped by the UIL. Subsequently, head coach David Peavy was suspended for the season and the school district made the decision to hold the team out of the 2022-23 playoffs, despite being ranked No. 2 in the nation at the end of the year.

At the same time, Lewis’ old squad, Chapin, made school history by advancing to the Class 5A Elite Eight, while cheered them on from the stands. A year removed and despite all the turmoil, Lewis told KTSM in a one-on-one interview that he doesn’t have any regrets about his choice for his senior year.

“I think it was the right decision. It helped me learn how to get through adversity going through everything that happened,” Lewis said. “It helped me be a better leader, a better teammate and a better basketball player.”

Additionally, Lewis said playing against the high-level, every-night competition in Dallas, plus a national schedule against some of the top teams in the United States prepared him even more for what he’ll see at Arizona as a freshman in 2023-24.

“I was playing against future Division I players like myself and future NBA players. Seeing where my talent was with their talent and competing at a high level, it definitely helped me,” Lewis said.

The next chapter of Lewis’ life and basketball career has already begun. He just finished his first summer school session at the University of Arizona, going to classes and workouts with the Wildcats, before returning to El Paso to host his Hoopin’ with the Huskies youth basketball camp at Chapin over the weekend.

WATCH – Arizona guard KJ Lewis (@thekjlewis) returned to his old stomping grounds at Chapin High and hosted a free, youth basketball camp on Friday. @ColinDeaverTV sat down with Lewis one-on-one and will have a full story Sunday night on @KTSMtv.https://t.co/fHU7dpGEq9 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 8, 2023

The camp was important to Lewis, because he’s talked about giving back to the El Paso community since he was a young player at Chapin.

“Since I moved here the city has showed me mad love. The kids that who have always been at the games since I was a freshman to a junior, I am doing it for them,” Lewis said. “I used to be the kid that would cheer for someone that I looked up to, so I am just trying to give back to the community, trying to have fun with the kids that came and just show my love and support just like they did for me when I came.”

Arizona was upset in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament by 15-seed Princeton and head coach Tommy Lloyd went out and got reinforcements from around college basketball. Marquee transfers, including former North Carolina guard Caleb Love have burgeoned the Wildcats roster, but Lewis says he still expects to be a major contributor as a freshman.

“They expect me to come in and make an impact and not shy away. They want me to be myself. The plays I make as a freshman, not too many freshman make, at least that’s what they’ve been telling me so I just have to go off of that,” Lewis said.

He said his improved jump shot has surprised Arizona’s coaching staff in the early workouts the team has held in Tucson this summer. He admitted he struggled with the pace and physicality of the college game early in summer workouts, but has come around quickly in the time since.

Lewis has many goals for his freshman season at Arizona, including conference championships, a one seed in the NCAA tournament and of course, a national championship. He’d also like to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earn some honors nationally as well.

He also says he’s got some doubters to prove wrong, too. Lewis fell from a Top-25 recruit according to ESPN as a sophomore, to out of the organization’s top-100 by the end of his senior season.

“Towards the middle, end of last year, my name wasn’t really ringing bells like I thought it should have,” Lewis said. “I think people underestimate my talent a lot, so I’m just going in there with a chip on my shoulder.”

Lewis enters the next chapter of his life ready to be a big part of what should be a preseason Top-25 team at Arizona in 2023-24. He’s got an eye to the future too, though.

Choppin' it up with Arizona freshman @thekjlewis today after his camp at Chapin about where his life could take him in the next year if things go the way he wants them to this year in Tucson.



Tune in to @KTSMtv at 10 pm this Sunday for a full in-depth interview with Lewis! pic.twitter.com/JCHyJ53GY3 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 8, 2023

The Arizona freshman will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft next summer. A few weeks ago, he watched friends like Anthony Black (another former Duncanville guard) get selected in the first round of the Draft. He’s already thinking about that possibility if he has a big freshman season, but he’s realistic as well.

“It’s just motivation seeing people I’ve competed against in AAU achieve their dreams. It just makes me think my dream is right there,” Lewis said. “God willing, I see myself being one-and-done, being in the top-15, the lottery. But even if I don’t, my second year will be way better than my first year and I think I have a good chance if I stay another year to go.”

Lewis will now head back to Tucson for the Wildcats’ second summer session and continue preparations for his freshman season, one that he hopes will bear all of the fruits he’s been working his entire life for.