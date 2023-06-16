EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 2016, swimmer Jack Conger won an Olympic gold medal with the United States’ 4×200-meter freestyle relay team in Rio de Janeiro.

The American record holder in the 200-meter butterfly is now retired from competitive swimming, but he still gets to coach the sport he loves.

A nine-time NCAA champion at the University of Texas, Conger is in El Paso this weekend hosting a Fitter and Faster swim camp, alongside former Texas A&M swimmer and current Incarnate Word swimming coach, Luke Shaw.

Why was Olympic gold medalist swimmer Jack Conger in El Paso today? Find out at 9:50 pm on KTSM, after the US Open! pic.twitter.com/hAZVmnnAFT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 17, 2023

The duo travel around the country throughout the year for the camps and its a chance to give back to the next generation of swimmers.

“It’s amazing. It’s really cool when they ask a complicated question. I want to answer those questions where they ask how to fix their rhythm in a race and take it out really fast. That’s what I was good at doing,” said Conger.

Added Shaw, “It’s a lot of fun to get back to what I think is the most important thing: the details of swimming. Practice is a whole lot of hard work, but this focuses on what’s most important.”

The camp will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Socorro ISD Aquatic Center by the SAC.