EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When you think of softball greats, Cat Osterman’s name immediately comes to mind.

Arguably the greatest pitcher in softball history, the University of Texas alum and three-time Olympic medalist joined forces with another Olympic gold medalist in wrestler Brandon Slay on Wednesday to host clinics for Ysleta Independent School District.

Legendary softball pitcher Cat Osterman is holding a clinic at Hanks this morning for local coaches. Knights All-American Desirae Spearman (NMSU signee) is one of the pitchers demonstrating the drills. More tonight on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/jjWYmjptWZ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 20, 2023

Osterman won an Olympic gold medal in 2004 and silvers in 2008 and 2020. She was at Hanks High School on Thursday morning putting on a pitching coaching clinic for El Paso-area coaches from all over the city.

She had the help of some Hanks pitchers for the clinic, including Knights’ all-American and New Mexico State signee, Desirae Spearman.

“I’m going to continue to evolve with the game and share everything I learn and experience along the way,” Osterman said. “I think it’s really important to be invited and come out to be able to invest in programs, coaches and athletes.”

Slay, meanwhile, won the 2000 wrestling gold medal at 76 kilograms in Sydney. The Amarillo native was at Bel Air on Thursday, along with fellow Olympian Kerry Boumans and high school coach David Quirino, helping over 160 young wrestlers with their craft.

YISD partnered with @FellowshipofCh4 to bring together almost 200 Wrestlers from across the city. Great turnout for camp with Olympic Champ Brandon Slay and National Champ Kerry Boumans. @BelAirHigh @YsletaISD @jim_vasquez20 @YISDCFO pic.twitter.com/e7jyKmq0WG — @YISDAthletics (@YISDAthletics1) July 20, 2023

“We want them to become better wrestlers, but ultimately we want them to become better leaders in El Paso so they can pour wisdom into the 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-year-olds that are coming up through the youth clubs. It’s that trickle-down leadership that I hope takes place here,” Slay said.

Both Osterman and Slay will be in El Paso on Friday as well for Ysleta ISD’s 2023 LEAD Summit for student-athletes.