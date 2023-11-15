EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Oakland Athletics announced on Tuesday that it selected the contract of Darell Hernaiz and have added him to the organization’s 40-man roster.

Americas grad Darell Hernaiz now on the Oakland Athletics’ 40-man roster.



Hernaiz is now a step closer to making it to the bigs. Interested to see where he starts next season. https://t.co/J3is7EBf9U — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) November 14, 2023

A big reason this was done was to protect the 22-year-old shortstop, and the Athletics’ No. 9 ranked prospect per MLB.com, from selection in next month’s Rule 5 Draft.

The moves came ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to set its rosters and protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.

It also came after Hernaiz had a monster campaign in 2023 in the minor leagues. The former Americas High School baseball star hit .321 with nine homers and five steals in 131 games this past season between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas.

Hernaiz could make his MLB debut for the Oakland Athletics early 2024.