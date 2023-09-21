EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the first meeting between UTEP and New Mexico State as conference foes since the early 1960s when both were members of the Border Conference, the NMSU women’s soccer team grabbed a 2-0 win over UTEP at University Field on Thursday.

Highlights/reaction at 10 on @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/3RVNGjtNmF — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 22, 2023

New Mexico State struck first as Meredith Scott scored off a corner kick just 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the match. El Paso native Bianca Chacon was credited with the assist.

Who else but Bianca on the assist😍



First goal of the year for Meredith!#AggieUp https://t.co/RgziGt1A3Y pic.twitter.com/yfr616x8w5 — NM State Soccer (@NMStateWSOC) September 22, 2023

New Mexico State’s second goal of the game, and the one that sealed the deal for the Aggies, came in the 72nd minute. NMSU midfielder Tati Jerman scored a curler to extend the Aggies’ lead to 2-0.

New Mexico State would go onto win the game 2-0 over UTEP after the final whistle was blown.

NMSU improves to 5-5-1 and is 2-0 in Conference USA play. The Aggies will face off against Middle Tennessee at the NM State Soccer Athletic Complex at 6:00 p.m. MT on Sunday.

UTEP falls to 1-10-1 and is 0-2 in Conference USA play. The Miners will have the chance to bounce back when they play Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. MT.